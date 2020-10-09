World State of emergency - the army arrived, the former president was shot at VIDEO / PHOTO Today, the President of Kyrgyzstan, Sooronbay Jeenbekov, declared a state of emergency in the capital Bishkek and ordered the deployment of the army. Source: Tanjug Friday, October 9, 2020 | 17:57 Tweet Share Foto: EPA-EFE / IGOR KOVALENKO

The order does not specify how many soldiers will be deployed in the capital, but instructs them to use military vehicles and set up checkpoints.



Kyrgyzstan's parliament plans to meet on Saturday to consider temporary candidates for prime minister, as well as President Sooronbay Jeenbenkov's decision to declare a state of emergency in the country, local news site AKIpress reported, citing a statement by Deputy Spokeswoman Aida Kasymalieva.



The Kyrgyz army brought military equipment to Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan, today, confirmed the correspondent of the TASS agency, who is on the ground.



Convoys of military trucks with green uniforms were spotted in the capital of Kyrgyzstan, in the southern and western parts of Bishkek, which has about a million inhabitants.



Atambayev confirmed that his car was shot at today, showing a bullet hole in his car.

Atambayev confirming his car was shot at #Bishkek #Kyrgyzstan by showing bullet hole on his car in pic.twitter.com/erx6exOiKw — ofehrmedia.press (@OfehrmediaPress) October 9, 2020

Jeenbekov: The newly appointed Chief of General Staff to maintain peace

Today, the President of Kyrgyzstan, Sooronbay Jeenbekov, told the newly appointed Chief of the General Staff of the Army to control the unrest in the country and maintain peace, the President's Office announced.



Jeenbekov previously declared a state of emergency in the capital Bishkek and ordered the deployment of the army, Reuters reported.



The order did not specify how many soldiers would be deployed in the capital, but instructed them to use military vehicles and set up checkpoints.