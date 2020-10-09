World 1

State of emergency - the army arrived, the former president was shot at VIDEO / PHOTO

Today, the President of Kyrgyzstan, Sooronbay Jeenbekov, declared a state of emergency in the capital Bishkek and ordered the deployment of the army.

Source: Tanjug
Share
Foto: EPA-EFE / IGOR KOVALENKO
Foto: EPA-EFE / IGOR KOVALENKO

The order does not specify how many soldiers will be deployed in the capital, but instructs them to use military vehicles and set up checkpoints.

Kyrgyzstan's parliament plans to meet on Saturday to consider temporary candidates for prime minister, as well as President Sooronbay Jeenbenkov's decision to declare a state of emergency in the country, local news site AKIpress reported, citing a statement by Deputy Spokeswoman Aida Kasymalieva.

The Kyrgyz army brought military equipment to Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan, today, confirmed the correspondent of the TASS agency, who is on the ground.

Convoys of military trucks with green uniforms were spotted in the capital of Kyrgyzstan, in the southern and western parts of Bishkek, which has about a million inhabitants.

Atambayev confirmed that his car was shot at today, showing a bullet hole in his car.

Jeenbekov: The newly appointed Chief of General Staff to maintain peace

Today, the President of Kyrgyzstan, Sooronbay Jeenbekov, told the newly appointed Chief of the General Staff of the Army to control the unrest in the country and maintain peace, the President's Office announced.

Jeenbekov previously declared a state of emergency in the capital Bishkek and ordered the deployment of the army, Reuters reported.

The order did not specify how many soldiers would be deployed in the capital, but instructed them to use military vehicles and set up checkpoints.

Read more
Comments 1
Read
Send your comment

World

Greta or the journalists?

The Peace Committee, which is specially elected by the Norwegian parliament, will announce the name of the winner of the Nobel Peace Prize in Oslo today.

World Friday, October 9, 2020 09:19 Comments: 1
Tanjug/AP Photo/Fernando Vergara, File

53:43

U.S. Democratic candidate Joe Biden has increased his advantage over the current President Donald Trump by ten percentage points.

World Thursday, October 8, 2020 12:00 Comments: 1
maxxyustas/depositphotos

"Russia-gate" vs "Ukraine-gate"

Trump's recent decision to remove the label of confidentiality from all documents related to the alleged interference of Russia in the elections, raised "dust".

World Thursday, October 8, 2020 09:06 Comments: 1
Pascal Le Segretain/Staff/Getty images
page 1 of 15 go to page