World 0

Putin ordered: End the hostilities...

Russian President Vladimir Putin called for a ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh for humanitarian reasons, for the two sides to exchange the deceased and imprisoned.

Source: Sputnik
Foto: EPA-EFE/MICHAIL KLIMENTYEV/SPUTNIK/KREML
Foto: EPA-EFE/MICHAIL KLIMENTYEV/SPUTNIK/KREML

"After a series of telephone conversations with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, the Russian president called for an end to hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh, for humanitarian reasons, with the aim of exchanging the bodies of the dead and prisoners," the Kremlin said.

Putin also invited the foreign ministers of the two countries to come to Russia on October 9 for consultations on the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh.

