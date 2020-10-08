World 53:43 U.S. Democratic candidate Joe Biden has increased his advantage over the current President Donald Trump by ten percentage points. Source: Tanjug Thursday, October 8, 2020 | 12:00 Tweet Share maxxyustas/depositphotos

This is shown by the latest Fox News poll.



Therefore, 53 percent of voters would vote for the Biden-Harris team, and 43 percent for the Republican duo Trump-Pence.



The poll was conducted throughout the country after the first presidential debate and after it was announced that Trump was infected with the coronavirus.



The research shows that Biden increased the advantage in the last months of the day by five percentage points.



When it comes to the election of the president, the most important issues for the respondents are the coronavirus and the economy, followed by health care, the problem of racism and crime.