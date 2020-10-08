World Grenades fall, sirens echo throughout the city, ending of conflict is far away As rockets fall on the capital, Nagorno-Karabakh, leaders of the two warring parties say they are ready to end the conflict. Source: Tanjug Thursday, October 8, 2020 | 09:26 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky

About 30 rockets were heard in Stepanakert, the capital of Nagorno-Karabakh, last night, and Armenian officials are accusing the Azerbaijani army of the attack. The attacks partially damaged the infrastructure so that parts of the city do not have electricity. Warning sirens are constantly heard in the city, TASS reports.



In other news, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that the Nagorno-Karabakh issue could not be resolved by violence and called on the international community to recognize the independence of that region, which is part of Azerbaijan with a majority Armenian population.



At the same time, the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, says that the armistice in Nagorno-Karabakh, where the conflicts have been going on for 11 days, cannot be unilateral.



Pashinyan and Aliyev gave separate interviews to Euronews in which they made mutual accusations about who is responsible for the escalation of the conflict. "A truce cannot be achieved unilaterally. It should be a bilateral decision. In addition, it should be applied on the ground," Aliyev said.



According to him, Armenia attacked their military positions, infrastructure and civilians, TASS reports. On the other hand, the Armenian leader says that the position of Yerevan remains the same. "The Karabakh issue cannot be solved by violence. No solution can be achieved by violence," he said.



Pashinyan added that the international community should recognize the independence of the unrecognized Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh if it wants to stop the humanitarian catastrophe in the region.