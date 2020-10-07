World Athens under siege by the police, tear gas has already been thrown PHOTO / VIDEO The Greek capital, Athens, "surrounded" by strong police forces from the early morning hours Source: B92 Wednesday, October 7, 2020 | 11:41 Tweet Share

The reason is the verdict against the popular political group, the extreme right-wing "Golden Dawn", which the Athens court declared criminal this morning. It should be reminded that "Golden Dawn" was the third strongest party in the Greek parliament during the Greek debt crisis.

Η ώρα που η αστυνομία αποφασίζει να διαλύσει την πορεία. Χωρίς λόγο. pic.twitter.com/9tkY0T9Cfe — Jaquou Utopie (@Jaquoutopie) October 7, 2020

From the early morning hours, the police were deployed on the streets around the Athens Court of Appeals, where a decision was made to find the leaders of that extreme-right organization guilty of leading a criminal group.



Today's verdict ended a five-year trial. The verdict found seven former lawmakers, including party leader Nikos Michaloliakos, guilty of running a criminal organization, while the others were guilty of participating in a criminal organization.



According to the AP, an anti-fascist rally was held in front of the court, which was attended by about 15.000 people. However, there were supporters of the "Golden Dawn" on the streets and there were minor clashes with the police, which a group of citizens threw stones at. AFP reported that tear gas was thrown and that water cannons were used.