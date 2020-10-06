World It's confirmed German government announced today that it's been confirmed that Alexei Navalny was the victim of an attack with a chemical nerve poison from the Novichok group. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, October 6, 2020 | 23:07 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY

German government spokesman Steffen Seibert said that the government had asked the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons for technical assistance in the analysis of Navalny's samples, and that the results of the analysis from two reference laboratories arrived today.



"The results agree with the results already done by special laboratories in Germany, France and Sweden. This again clearly proves that Navalny was the victim of an attack by a Novichok group with a chemical nerve agent. This substance has not been so far officially included in the list by the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons", Seibert explained.



The government is currently analyzing a detailed expert analysis report, and proliferation risk assessment will play a key role in the planned transmission or publication.



The knowledge of a dangerous substance should not fall into the wrong hands, he underlined.



The German government reiterated its request to Russia to comment on these events.



The Executive Council of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons will exchange information with the EU partner on the next steps in the coming days.



Any use of chemical weapons is a serious crime that must not be left without consequences, Seibert said.