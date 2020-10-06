World The first victim of the turmoil: one person killed; elections annulled PHOTO / VIDEO Breaking news from Kyrgyzstan: After the protesters broke down the gate of the presidency and released the former leader, the elections were annulled. Source: B92 Tuesday, October 6, 2020 | 14:51 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Vladimir Voronin

The demonstrations in the capital of Kyrgyzstan, Bishkek, started at the moment when the Election Commission announced the preliminary results of the elections held on Sunday. Protesters gathered at high speed and chaos could begin.



A truck destroyed the gate behind which are the presidency and the parliament, a building also called the "White House".



A fire was also set in the presidency building, which was quickly extinguished.



The police charged the protesters and used rubber bullets, tear gas and water cannons, but the citizens of Bishkek was "superior" and stormed the building. 590 people were injured, of which 150 were hospitalized. Also, 190 members of the security forces were injured.



The protesters first smashed the gate in front of the "White House", where the highest state institutions of Kyrgyzstan are located, with a truck, and then they broke into the building. According to reports from the field, just a few minutes before the intrusion into the parliament building, a convoy of cars was noticed leaving the building, so that when the protesters broke in, they did not find any officials.



Protesters then released former President Almazbek Atambayev and former Prime Minister Sapar Isakov, who led the government in 2017 and 2018, from prison.



Opposition groups have seized several other buildings, including the mayor's office in Bishkek, and appointed acting national security chief, state prosecutor and capital commander, Reuters reports.



According to local media reports, the governors of several provinces have resigned.

Tanjug/AP Photo/Azamat Imanaliyev