World President of Nagorno-Karabakh severely wounded? President of Nagorno-Karabakh Arayik Harutyunyan was seriously injured in the attack by Azerbaijani forces, the assistant to the President of Azerbaijan stated. Source: Sputnik Sunday, October 4, 2020 | 13:24 Tweet Share Foto: Tanjug/AP Photo/Karen Mirzoyan

"As a result of the accurate strike of the Azerbaijani army, the leader of the self-proclaimed republic of Nagorno-Karabakh was seriously wounded," he said.



"Armenia is a terrorist state. Azerbaijan will not leave any attack of that country unanswered. I would like to address Arayik Harutyunyan personally - you hid in a bunker, but the Azerbaijani army found you there as well," he stressed.



Earlier, it was announced that the Armenian army targeted the positions of Azerbaijan in the city of Ganja, and according to the allegations of the official Baku, one civilian was killed and four were wounded on that occasion.

Denial followed

Azerbaijan's claim pertaining to the wounding of the president of the unrecognized republic of Nagorno-Karabakh, Arayik Arutyunyan, is disinformation, said the spokesman of the separatist leader, Vagram Pogosyan.



"It is an absolute misinformation. The president is alive and well, he is fully fulfilling his duties, he just addressed the nation via video. "We understand that all the president's common sense decisions cause panic in Azerbaijan, but we must disappoint them on this issue," Pogosyan said. "There will be a proportionate response," said Vagram Pogosyan, a spokesman for the separatist leader.