7th day of war: Karabakh reports shelling of capital; "Magadiz is ours" PHOTO / VIDEO

The war in the Caucasus enters its seventh day: clashes continue, as the two sides accuse each other, international community is calling for a ceasefire in vain

EPA-EFE/ ARMENIAN DEFENCE MINISTRY HANDOUT
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said that his country's army had captured the village of Madagiz on the demarcation line in Nagorno-Krabakh.

"Today, the Azerbaijani army hoisted the Azerbaijani flag in Madagiz. Madagiz is ours," the president wrote on his Twitter, as TASS reports.

Not far from the capital Stepanakert, several explosions were heard in the afternoon, and an air danger siren sounded in the city, Sputnik reports.

As in the previous days, it is completely dark in the city, because the citizens turn off the lights in order to distract the opponent from aiming, and explosions were heard this morning as well.

Karabakh: The capital shelled

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Karabakh announced that the capital was shelled by Azerbaijani forces.

EPA-EFE/ ARMENIAN GOVERNMENT PRESS OFFICE
The Prime Minister of Armenia, Nicole Pashinyan, claims that in addition to the Azerbaijani army, mercenaries from Syria and terrorists are also taking part in the attacks in Nagorno-Karabakh.

He also stated that special units of the Turkish army are participating.

"We have information that 150 high-ranking Turkish military officers are in various Azerbaijani command centers and control military operations," he said in an address to the nation, Armenian news agency Armenpress reports.

Armenia: We destroyed enemy armored vehicles

The Ministry of Defense of Armenia announced that the defense unit destroyed significant amount of enemy armored vehicles that were prepared for the attack. It is a large amount of weapons and personnel. As a result, the enemy's offensive plans failed.

The National Security Service of Armenia presents the facts about Turkey's involvement in the current conflicts in the Caucasus, as well as the presence of foreign terrorist mercenaries.

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense stated that Armenia suffered huge losses, so they had to recruit elderly population, aged 60 to 70.

