World Disasters cause major floods in Europe: There are dead and many missing VIDEO / PHOTO Two people lost their lives in the floods in the mountainous region shared by France and Italy, while at least 24 people are listed as missing. Saturday, October 3, 2020 | 19:44

The storm that hit southeastern France and northern Italy during the night caused major floods on both sides of the border. The water destroyed bridges, blocked roads and isolated villages.



A volunteer firefighter was killed in Italy during an intervention in the Valle d'Aosta (the Aosta Valley), Index.hr reports.



Another body was found in the province of Vercelli, not far from the place where the water took away one man late last night.



A total of 16 people in Italy are listed as missing, and the civil protection states that all but one passenger of the car are at the mountain crossing Col de Tende, on the border of the two countries.



The amount of rain that fell during the night in the Italian region of Piedmont has not been recorded since 1958.