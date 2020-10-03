World "This is serious, he's having some trouble breathing" The White House is very worried about the health condition of the President of the USA, Donald Trump, the American media report. Source: B92 Saturday, October 3, 2020 | 18:44 Tweet Share Foto: EPA/EFE/Oliver Contreras

Trump's adviser said that there was a reason why the president's condition was worrying, CNN journalist Jim Acosta stated on his Twitter account.



"This is serious," a CNN source claims. The source went on to describe Trump as very tired, very fatigued, and having some trouble breathing. The White House continues to claim that Trump will be fine.



According to Acosta, a White House official said that Trump was "tired" but that the situation was not getting worse, and pointed out that the public should not be upset and that Trump took the situation "very seriously." The White House plans to inform the public regularly about his condition.



Just to reiterate, the President of the USA was transferred to the National Military Medical Center Walter Reed. Trump, who has contracted coronavirus, will work from the presidential office in Walter Reed for the next few days, the White House said in a statement. Trump himself posted on his favorite network, Twitter, and said that he was feeling well and that he was going to the hospital as a precaution.

The doctor stated: Trump is feeling very well

U.S. President Donald Trump, who was transferred to a military hospital because of the coronavirus, is feeling "very well," says Dr Sean Conley.



According to doctor Conley, Trump hasn't had a temperature for 24 hours.



"The decision to transport the president to the hospital was a precaution. We are very pleased with the progress. He had a weak cough yesterday, but those symptoms are now weaker," he told a news conference.



He said that Trump's condition is being carefully monitored, that it is not on oxygen.



"We are monitoring his heart and kidney functions, everything is fine. The president has no breathing problems, he is in a great mood, there is no need to receive oxygen. He told us that he feels ready to go home at this moment," the doctors said.



They added that Trump received the drug Remdesivir yesterday and that the therapy was planned to last for five days.