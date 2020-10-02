World A new cold war approaching? Chinese Ambassador to Washington DC, Cui Tiancai said that China's relations with the United States are facing serious difficulties. Source: Tanjug Friday, October 2, 2020 | 12:45 Tweet Share Foto: Depositphotos/ tangducminh

Speaking at an online ceremony marking the People's Republic of China Day, Ambassador Cui said that Beijing is willing to develop relations with Washington "in good faith and with sincerity."



"China-US relations are experiencing serious difficulties rarely seen in the last 41 years of diplomatic relations," Cui said.



He added that there are those who, as he stated, "encourage ideological confrontation and a new Cold War".



"It seriously undermines the fundamental interests of the Chinese and American people. We believe that a stable relationship between China and the United States is in the interest of both countries," Cui pointed out.



He reiterated that Beijing is ready to develop relations with the United States in good faith and sincerity, and stressed that the two countries should return to bilateral relations, where there will be no conflict and confrontation, but relations based on mutual respect and mutually beneficial cooperation.



Cui's comments come at a time when China-US relations have fallen to their lowest point in decades, ahead of the US presidential election on November 3.



The world's two largest economies are in conflict over a wide range of issues ranging from trade, technological and security rivalries to human rights and the coronavirus epidemic.



Addressing the United Nations General Assembly last week, US President Donald Trump called for China to bear responsibility for the COVID-19 epidemic from that country spreading around the world, while Chinese President Xi Jinping called for the enhanced cooperation in the fight against the pandemic.