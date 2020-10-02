World Russia takes over presidency of the UN Security Council, puts Kosovo on the UN agenda During its presidency of the UN Security Council in October, Russia will hold talks on the situation in Kosovo, Syria, Yemen and the Middle East peace process Source: Tanjug Friday, October 2, 2020 | 09:15 Tweet Share Getty Images / Hiroko Masuike/Ilustracija

This was announced today by the spokeswoman of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Maria Zakharova.



"Among the important issues on the SC agenda for October, we would like to highlight the discussion on the political and humanitarian aspects of the situation in Syria, the state of affairs in Kosovo, the Middle East peace process," she said, as TASS reports.



As she said, other important events during the Russian presidency of the UN Security Council are ministerial discussions on the situation in the Persian Gulf and annual open discussions on women, peace and security.