World "The situation is much more serious; They are heading for another genocide" Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan accused Turkey of "once again moving towards the path of genocide". Source: Tanjug Friday, October 2, 2020 | 08:44

He stated that the Turkish army is directly conducting the offensive of the Azerbaijani forces against the ethnic Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh.



"The situation is much more serious than during previous conflicts in 2016. It is much more appropriate to compare it with 1915, when more than 1.5 million Armenians were killed in the first genocide of the 20th century," Pashinyan told Parisian "Le Figaro".



He added that the Turkish state, which continues to deny the past, "is once again following the path of genocide".



Turkey admits that many Armenians who lived in the Ottoman Empire were killed in clashes with the Ottoman army during the First World War, but disputes the figures and denies that the killings were systematically orchestrated and represented genocide, Reuters reminds.



Pashanyan also claimed that Turkey had sent thousands of Syrian mercenaries to the Caucasus region, as well as that Turkish military officers were leading the Azerbaijani offensive.



"The world must be aware of what is happening there. Turkey wants to strengthen its role and influence in the South Caucasus. The dream is to build an empire like the sultanate and is on a path that could stir conflicts throughout the region," the Armenian Prime Minister concluded.



Dozens of people have reportedly been killed in clashes around Nagorno-Karabakh so far.