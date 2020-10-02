World Trump: Hope tested positive for COVID, Melania and I are waiting for test results... US President Donald Trump is positive for coronavirus, all world agencies reported this morning Source: B92 Friday, October 2, 2020 | 08:29 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

Apart from him, the presence of the COVID-19 virus was also determined with the first lady Melania Trump.



"Melanija and I tested positive. We will start with quarantine and the recovery process immediately," Trump wrote on Twitter.



Trump first announced on his Twitter account that one of his closest associates, Hope Hicks, tested positive for coronavirus, and it is she who most often travels with the President of the United States.



The President of the United States also wrote in that tweet that he and his wife, the first lady, Melania Trump, were tested immediately and that they are now waiting for the results.



In a little less than two hours later, at least judging by the posts on Twitter, Trump announced again: "Tonight, the first lady and I tested positive for coronavirus. We will immediately start quarantine and the recovery process. We will get through this together," Trump wrote.

Hope Hicks, who has been working so hard without even taking a small break, has just tested positive for Covid 19. Terrible! The First Lady and I are waiting for our test results. In the meantime, we will begin our quarantine process! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

Melania also tweeted

Melania Trump also posted on Twitter after confirming the information that she was infected with the coronavirus.



"As too many Americans have done this year, @potus & I are quarantining at home after testing positive for COVID-19. We are feeling good & I have postponed all upcoming engagements. Please be sure you are staying safe & we will all get through this together", Melania Trump wrote.

As too many Americans have done this year, @potus & I are quarantining at home after testing positive for COVID-19. We are feeling good & I have postponed all upcoming engagements. Please be sure you are staying safe & we will all get through this together. — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) October 2, 2020

His doctor told the US media that the president would continue to perform his duties from self-isolation.



The US President contracted the novel virus just a month before the presidential election.



By the way, he is known for underestimating the danger of coronavirus since it appeared and caused the world pandemic. In some of his public appearances, he even said that it was a virus that could be killed with disinfectants.