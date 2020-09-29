War LIVE: Who is the aggressor and who is the damaged side? VIDEO / PHOTO
Fierce fighting in the Nagorno-Karabakh region continues today.Source: B92
While the Armenian side is destroying enemy tanks and shooting down helicopters, Azerbaijan attacked the military and civilian infrastructure of the Vardenis region after shooting at a civilian bus.
There are reactions from world officials, who call on the warring parties for peace and for negotiators. Due to the conflict, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres convened an emergency session of the UN Security Council.
Both sides report attacks and casualties.
Another illustration of targeting civilian population since the very start of the military operations— Armenian Unified Infocenter (@ArmenianUnified) September 29, 2020
Martuni, Artsakh Republic (Nagorno-Karabakh)
С самого начала боевых действий до сих пор продолжаются нападения на мирное население
Мартуни, Республика Арцах (Нагорный Карабах) pic.twitter.com/QCROiGJUBh
🚨ATTENTION— Azerbaijani Refugees from Armenia PU (@AzeRefugeesArm) September 29, 2020
As a result of the attacks by #Armenia on settlements along the frontline, the buildings inhabited by IDPs in the #Tartar region of #Azerbaijan were damaged.
In total, 10 Azerbaijani civilians were killed❗
__@OSCE|@oscepa|@BBCWorld|@BBCWorld pic.twitter.com/CvH1mry0iP
New photo of the civilian bus hit by Azerbaijani UAV in Vardenis, Armenia.#AzerbaijaniAggression https://t.co/CPNJ1bv9Qm pic.twitter.com/JBvMZXOski— Karabakh Records (@KarabakhRecords) September 29, 2020
#Just In:-Civilian bus is burning in #Vardenis after attack of #Azerbaijani (Turkish) drone!!! #ArmeniaStrong pic.twitter.com/cZ7QoVAFvI— A̷s̷h̷i̷s̷h̷ ̷G̷o̷s̷w̷a̷m̷i̷ (@AshishG0swami) September 29, 2020