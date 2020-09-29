World War LIVE: Who is the aggressor and who is the damaged side? VIDEO / PHOTO Fierce fighting in the Nagorno-Karabakh region continues today. Source: B92 Tuesday, September 29, 2020 | 16:54 Tweet Share Foto: Tanjug/Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry via AP

While the Armenian side is destroying enemy tanks and shooting down helicopters, Azerbaijan attacked the military and civilian infrastructure of the Vardenis region after shooting at a civilian bus.



There are reactions from world officials, who call on the warring parties for peace and for negotiators. Due to the conflict, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres convened an emergency session of the UN Security Council.



Both sides report attacks and casualties.