Finally, Russia reacted: Stop hostilities rightaway

Official Moscow has asked Armenia and Azerbaijan for an immediate ceasefire.

"We call on all actors, both internal and external, to show maximum restraint both on the ground and in mutual communication. Maximum caution is needed to achieve an immediate ceasefire and return to the negotiating table," said Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko.

Commenting on the conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, which entered the second day, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Moscow is in close contact with Ankara due to tensions in the region.

