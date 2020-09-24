World 0

While he was recovering in Berlin, everything was confiscated from him in Russia

Bank account of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is frozen while his apartment in Moscow confiscated due to lawsuits, his spokesperson Kira Yarmish said

Source: Tanjug
Share
Foto: Tanjug/Navalny Instagram via AP
Foto: Tanjug/Navalny Instagram via AP

It happened while he was recovering from poisoning in a Berlin hospital.

"That means that Navalny's apartment cannot be sold, donated or mortgaged," Kira Yarmish said in a video posted on her Twitter, Reuters reports. ﻿

Navalny's property was confiscated on August 27 due to a lawsuit he has with the school catering company. A court in Russia ruled in October last year that Navalny and his associates must pay $ 1.4 million in damages for defaming a school catering company, because in one video they questioned the quality of the food produced by that company.


Last month, Navalny was transferred from Russia to Germany after the alleged poisoning, and Western countries are seeking an explanation from the Kremlin, which denies any involvement in the incident.

Read more
Comments 0
Read
Send your comment

World

Top secret world documents leaked

Some of the world's largest banks have allowed criminals to transfer dirty money in the amount of about two billion dollars, leaked documents show

World Monday, September 21, 2020 09:24 Comments: 0
EPA-EFE KOEN VAN WEEL/Ilustracija
page 1 of 13 go to page