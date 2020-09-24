While he was recovering in Berlin, everything was confiscated from him in Russia
Bank account of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is frozen while his apartment in Moscow confiscated due to lawsuits, his spokesperson Kira Yarmish said
It happened while he was recovering from poisoning in a Berlin hospital.
"That means that Navalny's apartment cannot be sold, donated or mortgaged," Kira Yarmish said in a video posted on her Twitter, Reuters reports.
Navalny's property was confiscated on August 27 due to a lawsuit he has with the school catering company. A court in Russia ruled in October last year that Navalny and his associates must pay $ 1.4 million in damages for defaming a school catering company, because in one video they questioned the quality of the food produced by that company.
Last month, Navalny was transferred from Russia to Germany after the alleged poisoning, and Western countries are seeking an explanation from the Kremlin, which denies any involvement in the incident.