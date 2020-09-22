World A Russian military plane crashed Su-30 fighter crashes in Russia’s Tver Region, the press service of the Western Military District announced, Sputnik reports. Source: Sputnik Tuesday, September 22, 2020 | 13:42 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/ JAGADEESH NV

A Su-30 fighter has crashed in Russia’s Tver Region during a planned training flight, the crew was forced to eject, the press service of the Western Military District informed.



"On September 22, a Su-30 jet of the Western Military District has crashed during a planned training flight in the Tver Region. The crew has safely ejected. After landing, the pilots made contact," the message informs. The crew members have been evacuated to their air base.



"The plane crashed in the forest area. There is no destruction on the ground. In order to determine the causes and circumstances of the incident, a commission of the Western Military District was sent to the crash site," the press service added.