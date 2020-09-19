World 850.000 in quarantine New restrictive measures to combat the coronavirus epidemic will take effect in the Madrid region on Monday. Source: Tanjug Saturday, September 19, 2020 | 08:55 Tweet Share Getty Images/Tomohiro Ohsumi / Stringer

The new restrictions include restrictions on movement, which affect people in 37 basic health areas, 26 of which are located in six districts of the city of Madrid, and the rest in other municipalities in the Madrid region.



Regional leader Isabel Diaz Ayuso said that in that area, including the city of Madrid, movement will be restricted between and within the areas that are severely affected by the new wave of the coronavirus, which could endanger more than 850.000 people, adds Reuters.



She stated that access to parks and public places will be limited, and gatherings of maximum six people will be allowed, but that people will not be prevented from going to work.



"We have to avoid quarantine, we have to avoid an economic catastrophe," Diaz Ayuso said at a press conference.



The AP also reported that in the garden of the military hospital in Madrid, several rows of green tents marked with the Red Cross have been set up, but that they are empty for now.



According to him, the "Gomez Ulla" hospital is preparing in case the emergency departments get overcrowded again.



More than 11.000 new cases of the coronavirus were reported in Spain on Thursday, while 162 people died.



A total of more than 625.000 people have contracted the coronavirus so far, and at least 30.400 have died, according to the data from the Ministry of Health.