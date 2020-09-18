World Grenell: "This COVID 19 manipulation is outrageous" PHOTO "Politicians think Americans are stupid. This COVID 19 manipulation is outrageous. And the public needs to speak up now", Richard Grenell posted on Twitter. Source: Sputnik Friday, September 18, 2020 | 09:25 Tweet Share EPA/ ALEXANDER BECHER

Grenell reacted to media allegations in which the Nashville mayor's office and the local health service are accused of concealing data on patients infected with the coronavirus, after the emails allegedly exchanged by officials "leaked", Sputnik reports.



Judging by the content of the e-mails, which were received by WZTV, senior advisor to the mayor John Cooper and health department officials "agreed" on how selectively they should release information regarding cases of coronavirus infection, which have to do with bars and restaurants in the part of the city that is famous for its nightlife.



In at least two cases in June and July, officials reportedly chose not to disclose specific figures showing that a relatively small number of cases were linked to bars and restaurants struggling to survive after being closed for two months.