World "In Europe, the virus is spreading faster than in March" The situation with the coronavirus in Europe is serious, the regional director of the World Health Organization for Europe, Hans Kluge, assessed today. Thursday, September 17, 2020 | 16:24

Kluge added that the registered weekly increase in the number of new cases of COVID-19 is now higher than in March, when the pandemic reached its first peak on that continent.



Last week, the total weekly number of registered cases in Europe exceeded 300.000, and more than half of European countries in the past two weeks saw an increase in the number of cases of more than 10 percent, while in seven of those countries the number of newly infected doubled in that period, Kluge points out in an official statement.



Strict anti-epidemic measures have yielded results during the spring and early summer, so the number of new cases of COVID-19 in June was at its lowest level so far, but the increase in the number of infected in September should serve "as a wake-up call for all of us," Kluge warns.



Although the growing number is partly a reflection of the expanded scope of testing, it also indicates a disturbing rate of transmission of COVID-19 across the European region, with most new cases in the first week of September still in the 25-49 age population, the statement said.



So far, 4.893.614 cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in Europe, of which 226.524 people died from the disease, but these data are only part of the story, because the impact of the pandemic on our mental health, economy, livelihoods and society is huge, Kluge said, calling on greater unity in Europe and intensified efforts to curb the pandemic.