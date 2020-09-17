World WHO: Alarming The level of transmission of COVID-19 in Europe is "alarming", the World Health Organization (WHO) announced today Source: Beta Thursday, September 17, 2020 | 16:11 Tweet Share Foto: Getty/Sean Gallup

The WHO has also expressed concern about the shortening of coronavirus-related quarantine planned or introduced in several countries, including the shortening of quarantine in France.



"The figures from September should serve as an alarm for all of us across Europe, where the number of new cases of infection is higher than that recorded in March and April," said the director of the European branch of the WHO, Hans Kluge.



The WHO has also ruled out the possibility of amending the 14-day quarantine recommendation for anyone who has been in contact with the virus and shortening the quarantine.