World 0

WHO: Alarming

The level of transmission of COVID-19 in Europe is "alarming", the World Health Organization (WHO) announced today

Source: Beta
Share
Foto: Getty/Sean Gallup
Foto: Getty/Sean Gallup

The WHO has also expressed concern about the shortening of coronavirus-related quarantine planned or introduced in several countries, including the shortening of quarantine in France.

"The figures from September should serve as an alarm for all of us across Europe, where the number of new cases of infection is higher than that recorded in March and April," said the director of the European branch of the WHO, Hans Kluge.

The WHO has also ruled out the possibility of amending the 14-day quarantine recommendation for anyone who has been in contact with the virus and shortening the quarantine.

Read more
Comments 0
Read
Send your comment

World

February 5, 2021

The only existing agreement between Russia and the United States in the field of nuclear disarmament is START 3, which expires on February 5, 2021, Sputnik says

World Thursday, September 17, 2020 08:59 Comments: 0
Ilustracija: Getty images/ Keystone / Stringer

Trump spoke about Serbia

US President Donald Trump estimated that the agreement on economic normalization will make Serbia, Kosovo, the Balkans and the world in general safer.

World Tuesday, September 15, 2020 09:02 Comments: 0
TANJUG/ INSTAGRAM BUDUCNOSTSRBIJEAV

Beirut fire brought under control

The fire that broke out in the port of Beirut yesterday was brought under control, and no one was injured

World Friday, September 11, 2020 12:17 Comments: 0
EPA-EFE/ WAEL HAMZEH
page 1 of 11 go to page