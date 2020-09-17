World February 5, 2021 The only existing agreement between Russia and the United States in the field of nuclear disarmament is START 3, which expires on February 5, 2021, Sputnik says Source: Sputnik Thursday, September 17, 2020 | 08:59 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Getty images/ Keystone / Stringer

Will the agreement START 3 be extended or will a new arms race follow? Is it necessary for China and other countries to be included in START?



The existing START 3 agreement at least limits the arms race. If there is no control, there will be no restrictions or frameworks. And then, without any control measures, an arms race similar to the one during the Cold War will be able to start, warns the former head of the USSR delegation in the negotiations with the USA on the START 3 agreement, Yuri Nazarkin, in an interview with RIA Novosti.



"Russia has already officially announced that it intends to extend this agreement, but the United States is setting the conditions. It is the annexation of China, and that the agreement should cover all nuclear warheads, including tactical nuclear weapons. And President Donald Trump also announced to intend to amend, as he put it, the provision on the control and verification of this agreement", the Russian negotiator said.



He explains that these are different things. The extension of the current START 3 agreement is one thing, and the agreement itself provides for a one-time extension to 5 years. And if the conditions set by the United States are introduced, then we can talk about a new agreement, the preparations and conclusion of which require long and difficult negotiations, Nazarkin explains.



"Especially if we are talking about the inclusion of tactical nuclear weapons in this agreement. It is generally a new agreement, because there is a different control. In all previous strategic weapons agreements and in the current START 3, the means of delivery are controlled. All means of delivery of tactical nuclear weapons are multipurpose. They can be with or without nuclear warheads, and a completely different control is needed. And that takes time," he said.



Therefore, it is necessary to extend the existing agreement, which would enable the parties to negotiate a new document, which would at the same time lower the level of strategic weapons and it would be possible to see how to improve control, reports Sputnik.



Asked whether there is generally a chance with the current administration to renew the agreement, or whether there is no such chance anymore, Nazarkin replied:



"I will honestly say that, in my opinion, the chances are minimal, I would even say that there is no chance of extending the agreement under the Trump administration. At the UN General Assembly on September 22, Trump is expected to give a speech during the general debate at the high level session." I think, in principle, it would be a very good opportunity, a tribune, if suddenly the Trump administration decides to take a step towards extending START 3, to announce it. But I personally doubt it".



So, in your opinion, the perspective for the coming years is not very comforting, Sputnik asks Nazarkin, and he answered: "Yes, it is very pessimistic. If Trump wins, he will most likely continue in the same direction."