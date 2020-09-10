World A fire broke out in Beirut - a black cloud of smoke appeared over the port VIDEO A fire broke out in the port of Beirut, over a month after the horrific explosion of the ammonium nitrate warehouse in that city, in which 191 people got killed Source: Tanjug Thursday, September 10, 2020 | 13:32 Tweet Share Aya_Majzoub

According to Reuters, a large column of black smoke rose into the sky above the Lebanese capital.



It is unknown at this time what caused the fire.



The fire broke out in the duty-free zone of the port, and then a huge pillar of black smoke rose above the Lebanese capital, whose citizens are still traumatized due to the explosion on August 4, in which about 190 people died and about 6.000 were injured, Reuters reports.



The army said that the cause of the fire was not known yet, stating that it had sent helicopters to bring it under control.



Footage released by television shows water being thrown from a helicopter.



The head of the Lebanese Red Cross said that for now, there is no fear of another explosion after the fire and that no one was injured.



He pointed out, however, that some people had difficulty breathing after the fire.



Television footage shows firefighters trying to put out the blaze in an area surrounded by the remains of a warehouse, which was destroyed in an explosion last month.



The explosion of the ammonium nitrate warehouse in the capital of Lebanon, which happened on August 4, killed 191 people, destroyed port facilities, and devastated local areas.



It is still unknown what caused the fire that burned almost 3,000 tons of ammonium nitrate stored in the port of Beirut.