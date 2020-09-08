World "If Biden wins, China will own America" US President Donald Trump and Democratic candidate in the presidential elections, Joseph Biden, verbally clashed over the coronavirus vaccine, VoA writes Source: Beta Tuesday, September 8, 2020 | 15:05 Tweet Share Ilustracija: GettyImages/ Tom Pennington / Staff

Trump called on Biden and his candidate for vice president, Kamala Harris, to "immediately apologize for the reckless rhetoric against vaccines."



Biden said he would "like the vaccine to appear tomorrow, even if it would cost him a choice".



But, as he pointed out, "people would be reluctant to receive it, even if the vaccine was very good, because of the president's false statements about the virus, which diminished public confidence."



"Nothing he has said so far is true," Biden said during a virtual convention of American unions, on the occasion of Labor Day in the United States.



Trump told a news conference at the White House that, contrary to "political lies," any vaccine approved by the federal government for mass use would be "safe and effective."



The conflict between Trump and Biden over the vaccine occurs at a time when the coronavirus in America kills an average of about 1.000 people a day, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.



Biden visited one of the key states in the elections, Pennsylvania, on Monday, and accused Trump of not doing enough to minimize the damage to public health and the economy, so as not to lower the price of shares on the stock exchanges.



"He lives by the rules of greed, lies and selfishness," Biden said.



Trump, on the other hand, praised the administration's struggle with the consequences of the pandemic and predicted economic recovery.



He also said that with Biden's victory, whom he called "stupid", "China will become the owner of America".