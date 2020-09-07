World WHO Director: This is not the last pandemic, the world must be ready WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said today that the world must be better prepared for the next pandemic Source: Tanjug Monday, September 7, 2020 | 18:58 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Getty Images/ Al Bello

World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday the world must be better prepared for the next pandemic, as he called on countries to invest in public health.



“This will not be the last pandemic,” Tedros told a news briefing in Geneva, as Reuters reports.



“History teaches us that outbreaks and pandemics are a fact of life. But when the next pandemic comes, the world must be ready – more ready than it was this time”, WHO Chief Tedros concluded.