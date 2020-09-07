World Kommersant: There will be geopolitical consequences, Moscow warned Vučić Belgrade and Pristina have formally committed to establishing economic ties, but that could have serious geopolitical consequences, writes the Moscow Kommersant Source: Beta Monday, September 7, 2020 | 11:48 Tweet Share Foto: Depostiphotos/matwey

Those consequences are reflected in that, the paper continues, which will weaken Serbia's dependence on Russian gas and ensure the connection of Belgrade and Pristina to the security system led by the United States.



The paper states that there is no official reaction from Russia to the signing of the documents in the White House, but that it "partially" appeared on the FB page of the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Maria Zakharova.



Kommersant writes that Zakharova published a photo of Donald Trump at the table, where Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić is sitting opposite, who looks as if he is "at the hearing".



The daily states that the main political novelty is in point 15 of the document, where Kosovo agreed to an annual moratorium that it will not seek membership in international organizations, and Serbia will not convince other countries not to recognize Kosovo or revoke the recognition.



The last point where they talk about the relations between Belgrade and Pristina and Israel is even more unexpected, the paper states.



Kommersat quotes Belgrade analyst Vlatko Sekulovic as saying that the "Israeli element" in the document signed by the leaders of Belgrade and Pristina not only increases Trump's election chances, but also strengthens the agreement itself.



Sekulovic told the paper that both sides had accepted an obligation to use the latest US technologies in the field of security, which would ensure the connection of Belgrade and Pristina to the US-led security system.



The head of the Belgrade Center for Foreign Policy, Dragan Djukanovic, told the Moscow daily that the possibilities for Serbia's cooperation with NATO are expanding after the negotiations in Washington.



Kommersant concludes that Russia apparently warned the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić in June about some positions that were included in the final text of the document.