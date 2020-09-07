World Palestine warned Serbia Palestine has warned that the Palestinian Authority will sever diplomatic relations with any country that relocates or opens an embassy in Jerusalem Source: Beta Monday, September 7, 2020 | 09:50 Tweet Share Foto: EPA-EFE / natanaelginting

The Secretary General of the Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO), Saeb Erekat, who was the main peace negotiator with Israel, announced that on Twitter.



"We appeal to all states to respect international law, including UN Security Council resolutions 478 and 2334. Violation of international law is a sign of weakness, not strength," he wrote.



On Friday, US President Donald Trump announced that Serbia would move its embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, and that Kosovo and Israel had agreed to establish relations.



In another tweet in Arabic, Erekat criticized Arab and Muslim countries for not putting pressure on the Trump administration because of that, and stated that Trump was persuading the African country of Malawi to move the embassy to Jerusalem as well.



The United States moved its embassy to Jerusalem in May 2018, after Trump recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel in December 2019.



Most countries in the world refuse to do so. Only the United States and Guatemala have embassies in Jerusalem.



Israel conquered East Jerusalem in the 1967 war, when the West Bank and Gaza Strip were occupied.



The Palestinians plan to establish their independent state in those territories.



Arab media have reported that Erekat is negotiating with several Arab countries to prevent further normalization of relations with Israel following the recent establishment of diplomatic relations between the Jewish state and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).



Erekat emphasized that the Arab countries should adhere to the Arab Peace Initiative from 2002, which envisages the normalization of relations with Israel only if it withdraws from all Arab territories.