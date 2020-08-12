World "We'll talk about urgent matters": Borrell asks for an emergency meeting European Foreign Minister Josep Borrell said today that he would request an extraordinary meeting of EU foreign ministers on Friday afternoon Source: Tanjug Wednesday, August 12, 2020 | 17:11 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/OLIVIER MATTHYS / POOL

He will request a meeting because of the situation in the eastern Mediterranean, Belarus and Lebanon.



"We will discuss urgent matters and resolving the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean, the presidential elections in Belarus and the development of the situation in Lebanon," Borrell wrote on his Twitter.