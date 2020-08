World Putin: Russia the first country to register coronavirus vaccine Russian President Vladimir Putin stated today that Russia has registered the first vaccine against coronavirus Source: Tanjug Tuesday, August 11, 2020 | 11:50 Tweet Share Getty Images/Sean Gallup / Staff

"This morning, for the first time in the world, a vaccine against coronavirus was registered," Putin said at a meeting with members of the government, Russian agencies report.



Putin expressed hope that more vaccines against coronavirus would appear in time.