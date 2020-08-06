World 19.000.000 According to the data from the site "Worldometers", 19 million people in the world are infected with coronavirus Source: B92 Thursday, August 6, 2020 | 12:19 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Getty Images/ pool

Since the outbreak of the epidemic, over 711.000 patients have died.



Currently, the number of active cases of COVID-19 infection is over 6 million, of which over 65.000 people are in critical condition.



Over 12 million people have recovered from COVID-19.



The situation is most severe in the United States, where more than a quarter of the total number are infected - almost 5 million positive cases.



Brazil is getting closer to the number of 3 million, while in India, the number has almost reached 2 million cases.