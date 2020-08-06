19.000.000
According to the data from the site "Worldometers", 19 million people in the world are infected with coronavirusSource: B92
Since the outbreak of the epidemic, over 711.000 patients have died.
Currently, the number of active cases of COVID-19 infection is over 6 million, of which over 65.000 people are in critical condition.
Over 12 million people have recovered from COVID-19.
The situation is most severe in the United States, where more than a quarter of the total number are infected - almost 5 million positive cases.
Brazil is getting closer to the number of 3 million, while in India, the number has almost reached 2 million cases.