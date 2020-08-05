World 0

The number of victims in Beirut is growing, about 5.000 were injured

The Lebanese Minister of Health said the number of people killed in the devastating explosion in the Port of Beirut increased to 135, with 5.000 injured

EPA/ NABIL MOUNZER

Minister Hamad Hassan said that number of people are listed as missing, so the number of victims is not definite, reports the BBC.

Earlier today, the minister announced that 113 people were killed in the explosion that happened on Tuesday.

"There are certainly more (victims) under the rubble and we are getting dozens of reports of the missing," the minister told reporters.

Two major explosions devastated most of the port of Beirut yesterday and damaged many buildings in the Lebanese capital, breaking windows and doors.

