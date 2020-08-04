World "Simply lighting a match would cause the planet's explosion" In his pre-election address, Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko said that the planet was sliding into demise and that it could "explode" at any moment. Source: Sputnik Tuesday, August 4, 2020 | 12:22 Tweet Share Foto: Tanjug/AP Photo/Sergei Grits, File

"Our planet is gradually but surely approaching disaster. It seems that it is enough to just light a match and the planet will explode," Lukashenko said, as Sputnik reports.



He pointed out that "the worst thing is that the international legal and multilateral political instruments of regulation, which they were so proud of during the Cold War, have in fact become anachronisms, which no one takes into account."



"Unfortunately, it turned out that the world's ruling elites are not able to develop new instruments," Lukashenko said.



The Belarusian leader stressed that the world is becoming increasingly unstable and unpredictable.



"The basic disagreements between states and alliances, accumulated during the last decades, are entering a critical phase of the conflict. Recently, none of the most important international problems has been resolved," Lukashenko said during his address to the people and parliament.



According to him, the integration structures in the world are going through a systemic crisis, and some have essentially disappeared and exist only on paper...



"The whole world has sunk into the chaos of trade wars, national protectionism, political and information conflicts. The world's integration structures are going through a systemic crisis, and some have essentially disappeared and exist only on paper. The most powerful indicator of this process in the EU is Brexit, as well as growing disagreements between the old and the new Europe in the alliance. Tensions are growing in the military sphere, leading to a new round of arms race," Lukashenko concluded.



Early voting in the elections for the President of Belarus starts today (August 4) in Belarus and will last until August 8. The presidential elections in Belarus will be held on August 9. Five candidates ran for the highest state position. Lukashenko is running for a sixth term. There is currently an election campaign in this country that will last until August 8.