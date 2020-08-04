World Dramatic warning: Coronavirus will destroy generations UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned that world is facing a "generational catastrophe" due to school closure, caused by the global coronavirus pandemic. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, August 4, 2020 | 10:28 Tweet Share GettyImages/Lars Baron

He added that the safe return of students to classrooms must be the highest priority, reports the Guardian.



In a video statement, Guterres reminded that since the middle of July, schools have been closed in about 160 countries, which has affected about a billion students, as well as at least 40 million preschoolers.



To that, as he stated, we should add that more than 250 million children did not go to school even before the pandemic, as well as that in developing countries, only a quarter of students in secondary schools acquire basic skills.



"We are now facing a generational catastrophe that could take away unspeakable human potential, undermine decades of progress and exacerbate existing inequalities," said Guterres, who launched the "Let's Save Our Future!" campaign.