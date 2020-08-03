World "COVID-19 is practice for future biological warfare" The situation with the coronavirus pandemic looks like a biological war test, Russian pediatric surgeon Leonid Roshal said, as Sputnik reports. Source: Sputnik Monday, August 3, 2020 | 14:00 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Getty Images/ Sergio Flores

“When I analyze the current situation, I understand that this is a rehearsal for biological warfare,” he explained. “I am not saying that this virus was created by humans... but this is a test of the health system's strength, including the country's biological defense”, he said in an interview with "Forbes".



Professor Leonid Roshal, President of the Research Institute of Emergency Pediatric Surgery and Traumatology, points out that the virus knows no borders and that it is impossible to predict the spread of the epidemic, because people from different countries behave differently, despite all the restrictions.



According to Roshal, everyone in Russia has joined the fight against the coronavirus, including the president and the government.



The Russian doctor believes that the low mortality rate in the country is connected with the timely introduction of restrictions on entry into the country and internal control measures.



Rosal says that it is necessary to continue wearing masks and gloves, that sick children should not be sent to kindergartens, that sanitary measures in companies should be respected, that workers who do not feel well should be banned from coming to work and that they should be tested for the coronavirus.



"The coronavirus tests humanity's resilience and how we can withstand a serious biological catastrophe," the doctor concludes.