World WHO: The "black" record of those infected in one day has been broken again The WHO announced that a record 262.929 cases of coronavirus worldwide were confirmed in the last 24 hours, bringing total number of infected to 17.66 million. Source: Tanjug Sunday, August 2, 2020 | 23:53

The death toll rose by 5.851, the WHO added.



According to TASS, a total of 17.660,523 people have been infected with the coronavirus in the world, and 680.894 people have died as a result of this infection.



WHO statistics are based on officially confirmed country data.



Most cases, 9.476,763, were registered in South and North America.



In the last 24 hours, the number of infected people increased there by 156.433, and the number of deaths by 3.963. Thus, the total number of deaths reached 359.180.



As for Europe, 3.375,535 cases of coronavirus and 213.284 deaths have been confirmed. In the last 24 hours, the number of patients increased by 17.419, and the number of deaths by 323.



In Southeast Asia, 2.131,165 people were infected and 45.837 died, as the number of cases increased by 58.971 and the number of deaths by 937 in the past 24 hours.



The United States leads in the number of infected with 4.523,888 cases, followed by Brazil with 2.662,485 cases and India with 1.750,723 infected.



Russia is ranked fourth with 850.870 cases, South Africa is in fifth place with 503.290 cases, Mexico is ranked sixth with 424.637 cases, and Peru is in seventh place with 407.492 cases.



Among the top ten countries in the world in terms of the number of infected are Chile with 357.658 cases, Iran with 306.752 cases and Great Britain with 303.956 infected with COVID-19.