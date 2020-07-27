World He's finished? Exactly 100 days prior to the elections to be held in November, more Americans think that the United States is going in the wrong direction. Source: Tanjug Monday, July 27, 2020 | 09:20 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Aaron Favila

This is the result of a new survey by the Associated Press and the Center for Public Affairs Research NORC.



According to the results of the research, the way in which the president fights against coronavirus is supported by 32% of Americans, Voice of America reports, adding that his attitude towards the economy, his personal stamp in the mandate, has experienced declining support in recent months.



Even if he tries to focus on the race against Joe Biden's most likely Democratic opponent, on different cultural topics and messages about "law and order", Trump's chances of re-election will be closely linked to how to fight the pandemic and whether voters will believe that the country will return to normal under his leadership, the Voice of America added.



An AP and NORC poll shows that eight out of 10 Americans believe that the country is going in the wrong direction, which is more than when Trump took office.



The research adds that 38 percent of Americans think that the national economy is in a good state, which is a decline since January before the pandemic, when 67 percent of the respondents thought so.



About 38 percent of Americans support the way the president works, which is a drop since the beginning of the pandemic, it is stated.



A majority of Republicans - 81 percent support Trump, while 68 percent support the way he copes with the pandemic.