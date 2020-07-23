World Bill Gates shocked the world: “How many doses of the vaccine will we need?” As things stand now, more than one dose of the coronavirus vaccine will be needed, and the elderly may need three, Bill Gates told CBS. Source: B92 Thursday, July 23, 2020 | 09:24 Tweet Share Tanjug/Ludovic Marin/Pool Photo via AP, File

The founder of Microsoft, who literally shattered the world with his statements about the vaccine against coronavirus and ignited conspiracy theories, says that the hope that a single dose of the vaccine would be enough existed, but only at the beginning of the pandemic.



He said in an interview with CBC News that efforts to find a vaccine against coronavirus will require a great deal of effort, globally.



“Well, none of the vaccines at this point appear like they'll work with a single dose. That was the hope at the very beginning. Maybe the vaccines that will be made later will surprise us positively. But for now, as things stand, this is not the case. When it comes to the elderly, they may have to take more than two doses", Gates concluded.



He noted that the multiple doses could require more than 7 billion vaccinations to be administered worldwide if necessary.