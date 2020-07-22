World An absolute horror: Police collect corpses from the streets In the past five days, a special police unit has removed 420 human corpses from the streets, cars and abandoned apartments in Bolivian capital La Paz. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, July 22, 2020 | 11:58 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Juan Karita

The bodies were in the Bolivian capital La Paz and the largest city in that country, Santa Cruz, the AP reported.



Police Colonel Ivan Rohas, the head of this special police unit, stated that it is assumed that 80 to 90 percent of those found died as a result of COVID-19 infection.



According to the Bolivian Institute for Forensic Research, from April 1 to July 19, specialized services found a total of 3.016 bodies on the streets who most likely died of the deadly novel virus.



As of Tuesday midnight in Bolivia, 60.991 cases of COVID-19 and 2.218 deaths from this disease have been confirmed.