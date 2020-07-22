World Greece completely closes the border crossing: Nobody will be able to pass through it Greece completely closes the Captain Petko Voyvoda / Ormenio border crossing with Bulgaria Source: Tanjug Wednesday, July 22, 2020 | 10:30 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Deposit photos/portokalis

Greek authorities have informed the Bulgarian Border Police Administration that they will close the Captain Petko Voyvoda / Ormenio border crossing for all vehicles, including trucks, from today until August 4, the BTA agency reported.



Trucks will be able to travel from Bulgaria to Greece and vice versa only through the Kulata / Promahonas crossing, while only the Makaza / Nymphaea border check-point will be open for passenger cars and vehicles lighter than 3.5 tons.