Greece completely closes the border crossing: Nobody will be able to pass through it
Greece completely closes the Captain Petko Voyvoda / Ormenio border crossing with BulgariaSource: Tanjug
Greek authorities have informed the Bulgarian Border Police Administration that they will close the Captain Petko Voyvoda / Ormenio border crossing for all vehicles, including trucks, from today until August 4, the BTA agency reported.
Trucks will be able to travel from Bulgaria to Greece and vice versa only through the Kulata / Promahonas crossing, while only the Makaza / Nymphaea border check-point will be open for passenger cars and vehicles lighter than 3.5 tons.