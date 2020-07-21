World Agreement reached finally The leaders of the 27 EU member states reached an agreement in Brussels on the economic recovery of the Union. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, July 21, 2020 | 09:43 Tweet Share Tanjug/John Thys, Pool Photo via AP

After a multi-day, marathon session, a recovery plan and a multi-year joint budget of 1.824 billion euros were reached, for the period from 2021 to 2027.



European Council President Charles Michel says "difficult negotiations in difficult times" have ended well for all EU-27 members and the people of Europe.



He states that it was agreed that the European budget in the next seven years will be supported with 1.074 billion euros, with 750 billion euros that will be mobilized for the recovery of economies.



"This is a good and strong agreement. We have shown collective responsibility, solidarity, as well as faith in a common future. I believe that this agreement will be seen as a decisive moment on the European path that will launch us into the future," Michel said after the fourth night of EU leaders' talks in Brussels.



Charles Michel says that the new agreement "for the first time in the history of the EU" strongly connects the budget with climate goals, and the rule of law has become a decisive criterion for spending from the budget.



"We have shown that the magic of the European project continues to live on, because even when someone thinks that something is impossible, there is always the possibility to reach a solution, with respect and the desire to work together, overcome obstacles and move forward together in the future", Michelle said from Brussels.



He emphasized that political leaders have a responsibility to respond to the as yet unexperienced crisis of the COVID-19 pandemic, which took 600 thousand lives and which continues to affect the lives of all.



"We have different opinions and approaches, but we have sent a strong message to the world and Europeans to share the same values and to be able to respond strongly when needed," Michel concluded.

What Merkel says

German Chancellor Angela Merkel assessed that "the EU is capable of acting together, even in the period of the greatest crisis, as well as that it is ready to apply new solutions in unusual circumstances."



"It is an important signal that we send outside the borders of the EU, that the member states, although each concerned in a different way, are capable of taking action," Merkel said, Reuters reports.



Merkel said that at a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron.