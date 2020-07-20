World Macron "gossips" The President of France, Emmanuel Macron, gossiped about the Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz at the EU Summit, the Brussels portal "Politico" writes. Source: Tanjug Monday, July 20, 2020 | 10:44 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Olivier Matthys, Pool

"Look, he doesn't care. He doesn't even listen to others, he has a bad attitude. He only cares about his press," Macron said, as reported by "Politico", when Kurz left the meeting room last night to discuss the package of measures to recover the EU economy from the coronavirus pandemic.



Macron also criticized the group of "thrifty countries", which includes Austria, comparing them with the former British Prime Minister David Cameron during the earlier negotiations on the EU budget. ﻿



The President of France pointed out that such a way of behaving could end badly.



At the same time, he called himself a "madman" in terms of the amount of grants in the post-coronavirus reconstruction fund.



The heads of state and government of the 27 EU member states have been negotiating for three days on the aid package for the reconstruction of the post-coronavirus crisis, and the negotiations will continue today at 4 p.m.



EU leaders are discussing a package worth 1824 billion euros, which includes a multi-year joint budget (1074 billion euros) and a recovery fund (750 billion euros).



So far, no agreement has been reached on the size of the package, but also on the ratio of grants and loans that member states can count on from the recovery fund, as well as on the conditions for money management.