World If there is a second wave, the Swedes were right One country awaits winter season with much less anxiety than most Source: index.hr Tuesday, July 14, 2020 | 12:14

Namely, as Index.hr writes, a research from last week showed that 30 percent of Swedes have developed immunity to the coronavirus. If herd immunity also helps them as a measure to combat the virus during the second wave, the Swedish approach, which has been challenged and criticized by many, could prove justified.



"Crazy experiment" is what many experts called the Swedish model of defense against coronavirus, which was based on the immunity of the herd. The Index reminds that the Swedes did not introduce restrictive measures like the rest of the world. And so, while most of the world was facing life in extraordinary circumstances, they went out freely, hung out...



Apart from the ban on gathering of more than 50 people, life in Sweden continued as if there was no epidemic. Children under the age of 16 continued to go to school. No one was wearing a mask.



Although many expected it, the disaster never happened in Sweden. As in most European countries, Sweden peaked in the number of deaths from COVID-19 in the first half of April, followed by a steady decline.



Also, the graphs showing the causes of mortality and the number of patients do not differ from the same graphs from other European countries.



But now the goals of other countries in the EU have also changed, so nowhere is the purpose of complete lockdown anymore, but the prevention of death at any cost. New Zealand has managed to eradicate the virus so far, but it has therefore said goodbye to its largest export industry - tourism - which includes ten percent of its economy and 14 percent of the total workforce, British Telegraph reports.



Isolated from the rest of the world, New Zealand is now a prisoner addicted to the coronavirus vaccine, and it may never be found. And in Australia, where they thought they had defeated the virus, new quarantines and the imprisonment of millions of people followed.



The virus is spreading in the USA, Israel and South Africa, Mexico, Russia....



If there is any hope that the second wave will be avoided, then it lies in avoiding contacts, Index writes further. However, the NHS (British Health System) application "Test and Trace" has not been shown to be effective.



Although Sweden will not be bypassed by the global recession that follows, if the coronavirus vaccine starts to be produced by the fall, the Swedes will look carefree. "But that will not happen, and winter is coming," the text concludes.