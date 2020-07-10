World Chinese Embassy: A virus more deadly than COVID-19 detected The Chinese embassy in Kazakhstan warned Chinese citizens in that country about the spread of an unknown type of pneumonia with a high mortality rate. Source: B92 Friday, July 10, 2020 | 10:09 Tweet Share Foto: Tanjug/AP Photo/David J. Phillip

"According to Kazakh media, a larger number of patients with pneumonia have appeared in the Atyrau region and the city of Shymkent since mid-June. However, the number of infected people in those regions is around 500, and 30 are in critical condition," the embassy said.



According to Sputnik, according to the Chinese diplomatic mission, this type of pneumonia has a higher mortality rate than COVID-19.



"The Kazakh Ministry of Health and other agencies are studying the virus that causes pneumonia. The situation is still unclear," it is stated.



The embassy called on Chinese citizens in Kazakhstan to adhere to the measures, avoid public places, use disinfectants, wash their hands often and wear protective face masks.



It is added that people with symptoms immediately seek medical help.