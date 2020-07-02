World 0

Orban "against" the EU, with the exception of Serbia

Hungary will not accept the EU's request to add countries outside the EU to the list of "safe" countries when it comes to the coronavirus pandemic

Source: Blic
EPA-EFE EPA-EFE/ Zoltan Mathe

The only exception to that decision will be Serbia, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said.

"For now, we cannot support the EU's request because that would be contrary to the health interests of the Hungarian people," Orban said in a video message on Facebook, the Srna agency and Blic reported.

The European Council decided earlier to put 14 countries on the list of countries from which one can travel to the EU: Serbia, Montenegro, Algeria, Australia, Canada, Georgia, Japan, Morocco, New Zealand, Rwanda, South Korea, Thailand, Tunisia and Uruguay.

