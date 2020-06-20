World Horror in a park in the Great Britain: Three people killed, two wounded At least three people were killed and two wounded in a knife attack that took place in the British city of Reading. Source: B92, Tanjug Saturday, June 20, 2020 | 23:49 Tweet Share Ilustracija: EPA-EFE/ Sascha Steinbach

The attack took place in a park in this city two hours after the anti-racist protests, but for now there is no evidence of a connection between the two events, British media reported.



Reuters reports that one of the participants in the protest announced on Facebook that the incident happened a few hours after the protest and that there were no demonstrators among the injured.



A video posted on Twitter shows ambulance doctors trying to provide help to at least three people who are bleeding on the ground in a park in Reading, Reuters adds.



The representative of the local authorities in Reading, Jason Brock, appealed to the citizens to avoid the city center.



The local police appealed to the citizens to avoid speculating about this incident and not to forward videos or photos of the incident on social networks.



Reuters adds that the British Minister of the Interior, Priti Patel, said that she was deeply upset because of this incident and that she was waiting for more information about that event.