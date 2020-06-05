World Trump appalled journalists: "This is a wonderful day for Floyd" During the conference on the US economic recovery, US President, Donald Trump, spoke about the protests over the murder of George Floyd, who is buried yesterday Source: B92, index.hr Friday, June 5, 2020 | 23:32 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/ Yuri Gripas / POOL

"Hopefully, George is looking down right now, and saying this is a great thing that's happening for our country, it's a great day for him. It's a great day for everybody. It is a great, great day in terms of equality", Trump said.



When asked by reporters to explain exactly what he means when he says that this is a wonderful day for Floyd, Trump only repeated as he left, "This is a wonderful day."



The protests began last week after an African-American died from the effects of suffocation when a police officer put his foot on his neck.



"Equal justice under the law must mean that every American receives equal treatment in every encounter with law enforcement, regardless of race, color, gender or creed, and the police must treat them fairly," Trump said, according to the Index.



"We all saw what happened last week, we can't let that happen," he said.