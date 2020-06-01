World Trump evacuated to underground bunker VIDEO Secret Service agents escorted US President Donald Trump to a bunker at a time when the White House was surrounded by protesters, CNN reports Source: B92, Beta Monday, June 1, 2020 | 11:05 Tweet Share Foto: Tanjug/AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

Trump spent almost an hour in the bunker on Friday night, said an unnamed source who wished to remain anonymous.



An unnamed member of the Republican Party close to the White House said that Trump was quickly removed to the underground bunker due to the demonstrations in front of the White House, and that was confirmed by another official.



The sudden decision of the Secret Service indicated a disturbed mood in the White House, in which the shouts of the masses could be heard in Lafayette Park just across the building during the whole weekend, while the agents of the Secret Service and the police were trying to suppress the masses.



Protests over Floyd's death erupted across America and began in the capital on Friday, and since then, security at the White House has been stepped up by the National Guard and additional Secret Service and police personnel.



Yesterday, the Ministry of Justice also deployed members of the US Marshall Service, and agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) to reinforce the troops of the National Guard in front of the White House, one official of the Ministry of Justice said.