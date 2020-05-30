World EU urges U.S. to reconsider decision to cut ties with WHO The EU has announced that it will continue to support the World Health Organization in the "fight to save lives and stop COVID-19 pandemic". Source: Tanjug Saturday, May 30, 2020 | 18:39 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Deposit photos/sashk0

They add that additional EU funds have been provided for that purpose, and Brussels calls on the United States to reconsider the decision to cut ties and finance the World Health Organization.



In a joint written statement, European Commission President Ursula von der Layen and EU Foreign Minister Josep Borrell stressed that global cooperation and solidarity through multilateral efforts are the only effective and sustainable ways to win against the COVID-19 pandemic and all "current and future pandemics".



"In the face of this global threat, now is the time for enhanced cooperation and common solutions. Actions that weaken international results must be avoided," the statement said.



It is added that on May 19, at the WHO Assembly, all member states called for an "impartial, independent and comprehensive evaluation" of the health response to coronavirus in order to strengthen the future global readiness for health security.



The United States has been the largest single financier of the WHO so far, with about 450 million dollars a year.



US President Donald Trump announced that the United States is severing ties with the World Health Organization "because it failed to implement the necessary and required reforms", and that it will redirect funds to other world and urgent public health needs "that deserve it".



Trump also criticized the WHO for "very poor pandemic management and concealment of evidence of coronavirus spread."